Lucinda Williams Sings With Bruce Springsteen, Angel Olsen on New Album

Lucinda Williams will welcome this summer with a new album. The revered singer-songwriter’s latest, titled Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart, will arrive June 30 and includes guest appearances by a number of other songwriting luminaries, including Bruce Springsteen, Angel Olsen, and Tommy Stinson. It follows her 2020 release, Good Souls Better Angels.

First up from the album is “New York Comeback,” on which Springsteen and Patty Scialfa add their background vocals to Williams’ melodies. A straightforward rock tune with driving electric guitar and splashes of Hammond organ, it features Williams determined to get a moment of redemption in the face of doubt. “Everyone wants to beat the rush / there’s nothing left to see anymore,” she sings. But don’t blink, because you’ll miss her comeback, she warns, with Springsteen echoing her in the chorus.

Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart was produced by Williams with Tom Overby and Ray Kennedy, who also served as the project’s engineer. In addition to Springsteen and Scialfa, there are numerous guest backing vocalists, including Olsen, Stinson, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Buddy Miller. Jesse Malin, who’s worked with Williams on previous recordings, helped write three of the songs. Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart was created in the wake of Williams’ 2020 stroke, which took away her ability to play guitar. She adapted her songwriting process to be a collaboration with others.

Before the new album arrives, Williams will have another release to celebrate. Her memoir Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You will be released on April 25 via Crown, a division of Penguin Random House.

Stories From a Rock n Roll Heart Track List:

1. “Let’s Get the Band Back Together” (Backing vocals: Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Siobhan Maher Kennedy, Buddy Miller, Sophie Gault)

2. “New York Comeback” (BV: Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa)

3. “Last Call for the Truth”

4. “Jukebox” (BV: Angel Olsen)

5. “Stolen Moments”

6. “Rock N Roll Heart” (BV: Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa)

7. “This Is Not My Town” (BV: Margo Price)

8. “Hum’s Liquor” (BV: Tommy Stinson)

9. “Where the Song Will Find Me”

10. “Never Gonna Fade Away”