Lucinda Williams to Launch ‘Lu’s Jukebox’ Livestream Series Benefiting Music Clubs

With music clubs around the country in jeopardy of closing permanently because of the health crisis, Lucinda Williams is launching a new initiative to help them out. Lu’s Jukebox is a series of themed livestream concerts that pay tribute to specific artists, musical styles, and eras. The first, premiering October 22nd, finds Williams covering the songs of Tom Petty.

Fans will be able to view the concerts on the streaming platform Mandolin by purchasing tickets through participating venues. Each club receives a percentage of the ticket sales “purchased through their unique ticketing links,” according to a release.

“We’ve actually wanted to do a cover series for a long time now, but never had the time with my touring schedule,” Williams says in a statement. “I guess the silver lining in all of this has been to be able to really get inside the songs of some of my favorite artists — see what makes them tick. My hope for this project is that we’ll be able to help as many venues as we can. They’re our homes, as artists. We have to take care of them, for the sake of live music to come.”

Future episodes of Lu’s Jukebox are scheduled for November 5th and 19th, and December 3rd, 17th, and 31st. Most concerts will include Williams’ full band and all will be broadcast in high-definition.

“Running Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty” airs October 22nd. Petty would have turned 70 on October 20th. He died in 2017, a week after playing his final concert at the Hollywood Bowl, with Williams opening.

Lu’s Jukebox participating venues and promoters include:

Planet Bluegrass – Telluride, CO

The Dakota – Minneapolis, MN

Production Simple – Louisville, KY

Cat’s Cradle – Haw River/Carrboro, NC

Capitol Theatre ­– Clearwater, FL

State Theatre – Portland, OR

AMP Concerts – New Mexico

Freight & Salvage – Berkeley, CA

World Café Live – Philadelphia, PA

The City Winery – NY, Boston and Nashville

Flying Saucer Presents – Ponte Vedra, FL

The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

ACL Live – Austin, TX

Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

True West – Portland, OR and Seattle, WA

First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Koncerts – New England

Pabst Theater Group – Milwaukee, WI

SPACE/Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

Tipitina’s – New Orleans, LA

The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA