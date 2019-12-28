 Lucinda Williams, Jesse Malin Sing 'Dead On' on CBS Sessions: Watch - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next The Best Portable High-Res Music Players Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Lucinda Williams, Jesse Malin Perform a Gritty ‘Dead On’ on CBS ‘Saturday Sessions’

Songwriters also pair up for “Room 13,” both tracks off Malin’s ‘Sunset Kids’ album, which Williams co-produced

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Just before Christmas, Jesse Malin and Lucinda Williams teamed up to perform Malin’s latest album Sunset Kids in its entirety at a concert at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Williams co-produced the album with Tom Overby and the performance marked the first time that the Americana queen and Malin, a fixture on the New York rock and punk scene, played the LP in full.

Despite the late night — the gig spanned 26 songs in full, including Williams’ “Drunken Angel” and “Changed the Locks” — Malin and Williams reunited early the next morning to tape a performance for CBS This Morning that aired today. Backed by Malin’s band of Derek Cruz on guitar, Rob Clores on keys, Catherine Popper on bass, and Randy Schrager on drums, Malin and Williams delivered a gritty “Dead On,” a highlight duet on Sunset Kids. In her idiosyncratic voice, Williams spits out lines about “Salvation Army combat boots,” matching Malin’s own pointed delivery about “the girl next door” who is anything but.

“She was thinking very mid-Sixties Rolling Stones, very pointed and angry and disgruntled,” Malin told Rolling Stone earlier this year of writing “Dead On” with Williams. “I told her a story about how Patti Smith comes out [at her shows] and spits on the floor of the stage, and that ended up in the song.”

The pair also performed “Room 13,” a rumination on the loneliness and creativity that comes from time spent in hotel rooms. With its subtle and sublime phrasing, it’s in stark contrast to the slashing “Dead On.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Malin also sang the Sunset Kids track “Shining Down,” without Williams, for CBS Saturday Sessions. But the pair will come together yet again when they set sail on the Outlaw Country Cruise January 29th through February 3rd. Malin launches a U.S. tour on January 9th in L.A. that runs through February, before heading overseas for a lengthy European run.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.