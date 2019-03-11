Hear Lucero’s Playful Country Tune ‘Hello My Name Is Izzy’

Lucero illustrate family scenes across multiple generations in two new singles: “Hello My Name Is Izzy” and “’84 300zx (With T-Tops).” Prior to last week’s digital release, the songs were only found on the limited 7” vinyl single My Name Is Izzy, which came out last year.

Band singer-guitarist Ben Nichols wrote “Hello My Name Is Izzy,” a playful country tune, for his young daughter, and lyrically he has fun sharing anecdotes about the cheeky behavior of a developing toddler. With lighthearted lines about chasing cats and breaching the baby gate, the song has become an endearingly comical crowd-pleaser at Lucero live shows.

In the more wistful “’84 300zx (With T-Tops),” Nichols switches gears from fatherhood to reflecting on how he was raised by his own dad; particularly feeling grateful for the understanding he received after a teenage joyride left his old man’s sportscar stuck in a ditch.

Family responsibility was a running theme within Lucero’s latest studio album Among the Ghosts, which came out last August. Of the release, Nichols told Rolling Stone: “I think maybe the reason the record has this darker tone overall, this darker mood, is maybe because now, with a family, as happy as I am, now I’ve got something to lose. There’s a new kind of fear that I’ve never felt before.”

Lucero next perform March 12th in Kansas City, Missouri, opening for Flogging Molly at the VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino. The band will also host their annual Lucero Family Block Party in their home city of Memphis, with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Will Hoge on April 13th.