A ‘Love Is Blind’ Contestant Mistakenly Called Lee Ann Womack a Marsupial. She Noticed

This season of Love Is Blind had a remarkable share of awkward moments. Even Netflix’s attempt at a live reunion was cringey in its tardiness. But to country fans, perhaps nothing was more WTF than the obsession of Season 4’s owl-loving weirdo Zack with Lee Ann Womack’s 2000 hit “I Hope You Dance.”

To be clear, it’s not his obsession with the song that made us wince — written by Mark D. Sanders and Tia Sillers and selling a message about holding on to your sense of wonder, it’s a country classic. But when Zack told his jilt-her-first/marry-her-later spouse Bliss that “I Hope You Dance” would one day be his wedding song, he attributed it to “Lee Ann Wombat.” You know, a wombat: the nocturnal, rodent-like marsupial that burrows its way through Australia. Trending DHS Official Has Office Raided, Covered in Crime Scene Tape Key DeSantis Donors Rip Him in Private Chats: ‘What the F-ck Is Wrong With RD?’ Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Discuss the Urge to Impregnate Women Fox’s Prime-Time Hosts Completely Ignored the Dominion Settlement

Best of all, Womack noticed. On Tuesday, she posted the Love Is Blind clip on TikTok, writing, “Just call me Lee Ann Wombat from now on,” with the cry-laughing emoji. (Alas, there’s no wombat emoji, yet.)

Love Is Blind, in which contestants looking for love date potential spouses between a wall of opaque glass, just wrapped up its fourth season. A planned live reunion event slated for April 16 was marred by technical glitches that delayed its start. Also this week in a report by Insider, past contestants on the show criticized Love Is Blind’s grueling production schedule, saying their experience was characterized by a lack of food, water, sleep, an excess of alcohol, and “emotional warfare” from producers.