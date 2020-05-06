Lori McKenna Cuts ‘When You’re My Age’ at Nashville’s RCA Studio A in New Video

In the video for “When You’re My Age,” singer-songwriter Lori McKenna is joined by her Love Junkies cohorts Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose along with producer Dave Cobb for an intimate glimpse into the recording of the track at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A. It’s the first cut issued from McKenna’s forthcoming album The Balladeer.

With upcoming graduation ceremonies and this weekend’s Mother’s Day celebrations in the offing, “When You’re My Age” would elicit an emotional reaction under even the best of circumstances. But with social distancing restricting normal activities, the impact is heightened considerably . A love letter to her children about the passage of time and the profound, unbreakable bond of a mother’s love, “When You’re My Age” is one of McKenna’s most personal compositions to date. The Balladeer was predominately written as a solo effort, with the exception of three tracks McKenna penned with Lindsey and Rose.

“I’m at the age now where you can see really well where you’re going, because you’re helping your parents and you’ve lived through what your kids are doing,” says McKenna. “It’s this weird emotional time where you’re like a bookkeeper, writing it all down, trying to make sense of it and add it all up somehow.”

The Balladeer will be available July 24th.