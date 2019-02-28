Watch Lori McKenna’s Dramatic Acoustic Performance of ‘The Fixer’

Lori McKenna performs a solo rendition of “The Fixer” off her album The Tree in this new video filmed for YouTube’s Nashville Sessions.

It’s a particularly dramatic reading by the New England songwriter, who shines a light on the complicated relationship between a man who is perpetually toiling away on a project (“The Fixer”) and his wife who is battling a life-sapping illness (“The Fighter”). “Some thing just can’t be fixed,” she tells him, too tired to even take a sip of the ginger ale he’s placed by her bed.

McKenna, who won Grammy Awards for Best Country Song for Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” released The Tree, her 10th studio album, last summer.

The songwriter spoke to Rolling Stone Country last year about the attention to detail she emphasizes in songs like “The Fixer” and how she still leaves room for the listener’s interpretation.

“I think a lot of [songwriters] in Nashville do that. We’re maybe not going to tell you every single thing about this character, but then you can make your own assumptions,” McKenna says. “Maybe you’ll see that person differently than I will but that’s OK. As long as it still moves you in some way it’s all good, right?”