Jack White, George Strait to Sing for Loretta Lynn at Massive Tribute Concert

Loretta Lynn will celebrate her 87th birthday with a massive A-list tribute concert in Nashville. Set for April 1st — two weeks before her April 14th birthday — the show benefits the Opry Trust Fund and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and features a lineup of contemporary stars and veterans.

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Brandy Clark, Darius Rucker, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies and Trisha Yearwood are among the country singers paying tribute to the “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Jack White, who produced Lynn’s acclaimed comeback album Van Lear Rose in 2004, is also set to perform.

Lynn, who suffered a stroke in May 2017 and a broken hip last January, made a rare appearance at a press conference announcing the concert on Monday morning. “I feel great,” she said, as a purple birthday cake adorned with her face was wheeled out. Brooks also made an appearance, telling Lynn, “You have always been in my corner.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member, known for defiant women’s anthems like “Fist City” and “The Pill,” last performed in public at the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival held at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, in October 2017. It’s unclear if she’ll perform at the April 1st tribute. In September, Lynn released her latest album Wouldn’t It Be Great, the follow-up to 2016’s Full Circle.

Tickets for the concert, held at the Bridgestone Arena downtown, go on sale January 18th.

(Reporting by Stephen L. Betts)