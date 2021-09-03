 Loretta Lynn Tennessee Flood Benefit: Garth Brooks to Perform - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Problem With How We Talk About Grooming
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Loretta Lynn Enlists Garth Brooks, Luke Combs for Tennessee Flood Benefit

Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood will also perform at the concert set for September 13th in Nashville

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Loretta Lynn tribute concert lineup, Luke Combs

Luke Combs will join Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Luke Bryan for a concert benefiting victims of the Tennessee floods.

Larry McCormack/Disney General Entertainment/Getty

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs and Luke Bryan will perform at a Nashville concert to raise funds for victims of the catastrophic floods last month in Middle Tennessee. Loretta Lynn, who resides in one of the counties hardest hit by the flooding, is organizing the event, set for Monday, September 13th, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Titled “Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising,” the concert will air live on Circle Network at 8 p.m. ET and also stream on Circle All Access on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. All proceeds from the concert and livestream will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Lynn said in a statement. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

The August 17th flash floods in Dickson and Humphreys counties, particularly in the community of Waverly, resulted in 20 fatalities. Lynn was personally affected: a longtime worker at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, died in the flooding.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday morning. Additional artists are expected to be announced.

Morgan Wallen has also announced his own benefit concert in support of the flood victims. “Morgan Wallen and Friends,” a writers round acoustic show featuring Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Cole Swindell and others, is set for September 8th at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Tickets have already sold out.

In This Article: Garth Brooks, Loretta Lynn

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.