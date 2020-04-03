Hear Loretta Lynn’s New Recording of Patsy Cline’s ‘I Fall to Pieces’

Just ahead of the forthcoming Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, Loretta Lynn’s memoir of her friendship with fellow country-music icon Patsy Cline, Lynn releases a new version of one of Cline’s most indelible hit songs, “I Fall to Pieces.”

Backed by the familiar 4:4 shuffle beat and stinging steel guitar, this updated take on the Hank Cochran-Harlan Howard classic finds 87-year-old Loretta injecting the nearly 60-year-old tune with all the honky-tonk heartache her still-emotional voice can muster.

Heartbroken when Cline perished in a March 1963 plane crash, Lynn was just beginning to bond with her fellow Opry performer before tragedy struck. Lynn was unable for years to perform Cline’s songs, but finally paid tribute to her friend with the 1977 release of the I Remember Patsy LP, which featured the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer’s first rendition of the song Cline took to the country and pop charts in early 1961. Cline, incidentally, had first heard the song on the demo recording by songwriter Howard’s then-wife, future Opry star Jan Howard, who died late last month.

“I Fall to Pieces” was produced and recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, by Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash, who produced Lynn’s Grammy-nominated Full Circle, as well as her last studio album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, which earned a Grammy nomination for its title track.

Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, penned by Lynn with her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, will be released by Grand Central Publishing on Tuesday, April 7th.