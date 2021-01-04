 Loretta Lynn Announces New Album 'Still Woman Enough' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Loretta Lynn Recruits Margo Price, Tanya Tucker for New Album ‘Still Woman Enough’

Studio album also features Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire, and new versions of Lynn classics and country standards

Jon Freeman

Loretta Lynn will return with a new studio album in 2021. Still Woman Enough, the follow-up to Lynn’s 2018 release Wouldn’t It Be Great, arrives March 19th and features guests like Tanya Tucker and Margo Price.

The 13-track collection was produced by Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash and features new recordings of several of Lynn’s classic songs, as well as interpretations of country standards like Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light” and the Carter Family’s “Keep on the Sunny Side.” As its title suggests, the album aims to be a celebration of women, both past and present. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood join Lynn on the new song “Still Woman Enough,” while Price appears on “One’s on the Way,” and Tucker duets with the country legend on “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”

A trailer for the album shows scenes of the recording at Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and a peek at a few of her famous guests, accompanied by a snippet of Lynn’s recitation of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” A full video for “Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation” was filmed by David McClister at Lynn’s ranch near Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Still Woman Enough track listing:

  1. “Still Woman Enough” [featuring Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood] (Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn Russell)
  2. “Keep on the Sunny Side” (A.P. Carter)
  3. “Honky Tonk Girl” (Loretta Lynn)
  4. “I Don’t Feel at Home Any More” (Traditional, arrangement by Loretta Lynn)
  5. “Old Kentucky Home” (Stephen Foster and Loretta Lynn)
  6. “Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation” (Loretta Lynn)
  7. “One’s on the Way” [featuring Margo Price] (Shel Silverstein)
  8. “I Wanna Be Free” (Loretta Lynn)
  9. “Where No One Stands Alone” (Lister Mosie)
  10. “I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight” (T.B. Ransom)
  11. “I Saw the Light” (Hank Williams)
  12. “My Love” (Loretta Lynn)
  13. “You Ain’t Woman Enough” [featuring Tanya Tucker] (Loretta Lynn)

