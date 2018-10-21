Rolling Stone
Loretta Lynn Sends Message to Fans After Brief Hospitalization

Country legend missed 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event and lifetime achievement award presentation due to “really horrible stomach flu”

Loretta Lynn performs in concert at the American Music Theater, in Lancaster, PaLoretta Lynn In Concert - , Pa, Lancaster, USA - 28 Aug 2016

Loretta Lynn sent a message to fans Saturday afternoon following a report that the country legend was in the hospital. Earlier in the week, Lynn was forced to miss the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event, where she was to receive a lifetime achievement award.

“I was so disappointed to have missed it because I was sick,” Lynn wrote on Facebook Saturday of the honor; Coal Miner’s Daughter star Sissy Spacek accepted the award on Lynn’s behalf. “After a brief hospital visit, I’m feeling better now and enjoying a weekend of resting up at home.”

On Saturday, Radar Online cited an alleged relative of Lynn’s named Michael Lynn who wrote on social media that the country singer was dealing with “some serious issues” that necessitated the hospital stay and the missed CMT honor. Several outlets picked up the report before Lynn and her daughter downplayed the severity of the illness.

“Fake news story going around from some guy posing to be a family member or posing to be close to family… its fake news,” Lynn’s daughter Peggy Lynn Marchetti posted on Facebook. “But thank y’all for your prayers mom did have a really horrible stomach flu this last week. She is home and doing nicely recovering. I so wished these news outlets would check their sources before running with gossip.”

Lynn’s rep added in a statement to Variety, “Please note, Michael Lynn is not a known relative and does not speak on behalf of Loretta Lynn or her family.”

The 86-year-old Lynn has faced a series of medical issues in recent years, including a stroke in May 2017 that resulted in the postponement of her album Wouldn’t It Be Great as well as a broken hip following a fall. “I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I,” Lynn quipped at the time.

