Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Concert to Feature George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker

An all-star group of singers from country music and beyond will gather to pay tribute to the work of the great Loretta Lynn at an upcoming televised event. “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” will air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30, and includes performances by George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker.

Presented commercial-free by CMT and Sandbox Productions, the event will serve as a public memorial service for Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Other performers and guests include Lynn’s sister Crystal Gayle, Barbara Mandrell, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Wynonna, and the Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer. The Today Show’s Jenna Bush Hager will host; more guests will be announced soon.

Last week, CMT’s annual Artists of the Year event gave an emotional tribute to Lynn. Her sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during the show and Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker offered their fond remembrances of the “Fist City” singer.

A limited number of tickets to the memorial will be made available to the general public. The celebration will air live at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 30 on CMT, followed by repeat airings on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount in 2023.