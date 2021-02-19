Loretta Lynn and Margo Price Collaborate on Duet Version of ‘One’s on the Way’

Loretta Lynn is preparing to release her 50th studio album Still Woman Enough. Produced by John Carter Cash and Patsy Lynn Russell, the album features the new title track and updated versions of classics like “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” plus some of Lynn’s favorite songs like “I Saw The Light” and “Keep on the Sunny Side.”

Still Woman Enough also includes guests like Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire and Margo Price. On Friday, Lynn released her collaboration with Price, a rerecording of 1971’s “One’s on the Way,” written by Shel Silverstein — a deep, funny diary of motherhood that Lynn made her own. “I’m glad Raquel Welch just signed a million dollar pact/And Debbie’s out in Vegas workin’ up a brand new act,” Lynn sings, before discussing life in Topeka, Kansas as a parent: “One wants a cookie and one wants a changin’/And one’s on the way.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Price reveals that she asked to sing the track with Lynn. “It was an important song at the time, and it’s still an important song – to be able to talk about birth control and women rights in country music, is legendary,” she says.

“Loretta said you have to either be first, great, or different – she was all three,” says Price. “She’s is such an important figure to me. She’s larger than life in so many ways. She really was no frills, no BS, singing straight from the heart. Men can sing about sex. They can sing about straight-up murdering someone. And it was fine and Loretta was not afraid to step on any songs. She wrote her truth.”

Still Woman Enough is out March 19th. Price released her latest album That’s How Rumors Get Started in 2020.