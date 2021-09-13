Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee Flood Benefit Concert: How to Watch, Who’s Performing

More than 15 inches of rain fell over August 21st in middle Tennessee, resulting in flash flooding throughout the counties of Humphreys and Dickson that claimed the lives of 20 people. Loretta Lynn lives in Humphreys County and was personally affected by the disaster: the foreman on Lynn’s Hurricane Mills ranch was swept away by the rushing waters. On Monday night, a benefit concert arranged by the country music legend will raise funds for the flood victims. Here’s all you need to know.

What Is Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising?

Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising is a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the deadly flash floods that decimated parts of middle Tennessee in August. All proceeds from the concert and livestream will benefit the United Way of Humphreys County.

When Is Loretta Lynn’s Benefit Concert?

The Hometown Rising concert is Monday, September 13th, at 8 p.m. ET at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Who’s Performing at Loretta Lynn’s Benefit Concert?

Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Reba McEntire will all perform at the concert. Other performers include Little Big Town, Breland, Brittney Spencer, and Chris Janson. SiriusXM’s Storme Warren and Apple Music’s Nada host the evening. “I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Lynn said in a statement. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

Will Loretta Lynn Appear at the Hometown Rising Benefit Concert?

Loretta Lynn is not expected to perform or appear in person at the concert, but she will participate in video packages like the one that announced the concert.

How Can I Watch or Stream Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising Concert?

Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit concert will air live on the Circle Network at 8 p.m. ET. Don’t have the Circle Network as part of your cable package? You can grab a 7-day free trial to PeacockTV.com and stream the Loretta Lynn concert on the Circle Network online for free. See more details here.

Fans can also stream the concert on Circle All Access via Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.