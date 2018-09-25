Loretta Lynn to Be Honored at 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

The upcoming CMT Artists of the Year special, which will for the first time feature an all-female group of honorees, will now include a special award for one of the most celebrated women in country music. CMT announced today that Loretta Lynn will be honored with the “Artist of a Lifetime” award during the live telecast Wednesday, October 17th.

Sissy Spacek, whose Oscar-winning performance in Coal Miner’s Daughter brought Lynn’s hardscrabble life to the big screen in 1980, will be on hand to present the award to Lynn. Previous honorees include Shania Twain (2016), Kenny Rogers (2015), and Merle Haggard (2014).

“I’m always so proud when I receive any awards for my music, but when I heard it was this year’s ‘Artist of a Lifetime’ award it made me really happy,” Lynn said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to make music that people enjoy and I’m really excited to have a new album coming out. Thank you CMT for acknowledging me with this award and for honoring the women in country music at Artists of the Year.”

Lynn’s latest studio album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, will be released Friday, September 28th.

The female-centric “CMT Artists of the Year” event, will, as in years past, feature special surprise appearances and unique musical collaborations. This year’s honorees will be Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. The special airs live Wednesday, October 17th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, on CMT.