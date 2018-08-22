Loretta Lynn Announces Release Date for Delayed New Album ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great’

After a delay of 13 months, during which she has been recovering from a stroke, 86-year-old music icon Loretta Lynn will release her new studio LP Wouldn’t It Be Great. A showcase of songs written or co-written by the resilient Country Music Hall of Fame legend, the album is now set for release on Friday, September 28th.

The follow-up to Lynn’s Grammy-nominated Full Circle, Wouldn’t It Be Great was co-produced by John Carter Cash and Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell, who also teamed up to produce Full Circle.

The album continues Legacy Recordings’ issue of what has become known as the Cash Cabin Sessions, so-named for the historic recording studio north of Nashville where most of the sessions took place. New tunes on the 13-track release include “Ruby’s Stool,” “The Big Man” and “I’m Dying for Someone to Live For,” all penned by the artist with musician and frequent collaborator Shawn Camp. Also included are updated versions of a pair of enduring Lynn classics: “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin'” and the 2003 Kennedy Center honoree’s signature song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which served as the title of her autobiography and the subsequent Oscar-winning film based on the memoir.

“This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and I decided to hold up the release,” Lynn says in a statement. “I’m feelin’ good and look forward to it comin’ out. It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I’m excited to celebrate with everybody!”

Although initially announced in April 2017, the album’s release was postponed after Lynn suffered a stroke at her Hurricane Mills home an hour outside Music City. Lynn was also forced to halt a nationwide tour after a series of dates, including one celebrating her 85th birthday at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. By June 2017, Lynn was reported to be recovering, having received rehabilitative care at a facility near Nashville. Lynn’s brother, Herman Webb, curator of the family’s Butcher Hollow home in Kentucky, died last month at 83.

The new album’s title cut, “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” is now available at all digital platforms. “Well, my husband liked to drink a lot and that’s where that song comes from,” says Lynn of the last-ever song she wrote for her late husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, who died in 1996. “‘Say you love me just one time, with a sober mind’ … I always liked that song but I never liked to sing it around Doo.”

Wouldn’t It Be Great is available for pre-order in digital, CD and 12″ vinyl formats. Also available are exclusive album packages and other special Loretta Lynn merchandise.

Here is the Wouldn’t It Be Great track listing:

1. “Wouldn’t It Be Great”

2. “Ruby’s Stool”

3. “I’m Dying for Someone to Live For”

4. “Another Bridge to Burn”

5. “Ain’t No Time to Go”

6. “God Makes No Mistakes”

7. “These Ole Blues”

8. “My Angel Mother”

9. “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin'”

10. “The Big Man”

11. “Lulie Vars”

12. “Darkest Day”