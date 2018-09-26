Watch Loretta Lynn Hold a Porch Jam Session in ‘Ain’t No Time to Go’ Video

Loretta Lynn has been away from the spotlight since suffering some serious health setbacks in the last year and a half, including a stroke and a broken hip. “I had to focus on my health and decided to hold up the release,” Lynn, 86, wrote in August, explaining why she was delaying her new album. “It’s been a tough year.” So it’s great to see Lynn singing again in the video for “Ain’t No Time to Go,” off her new album Wouldn’t It Be Great, which is out September 26th. The song, like the previous single “Ruby’s Stool,” proves Lynn can still write country classics.

The video, filmed by director David McClister this summer, features Lynn and her band (including son Ernest Lynn on guitar) holding a porch jam session at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn and her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, wrote the new gospel song together. Loretta contemplates mortality with a joyful tone, listing the reasons to stick around on earth: “Children need your guiding hand / Ain’t no time to go, darlin’ / Your son’s too young to be a man / ain’t no time to go darlin’.”

Wouldn’t It Be Great was recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash producing. The album also includes newly recorded versions of songs like “God Makes No Mistakes,” from the Jack White-produced album Van Lear Rose, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

In a statement, Lynn says she’s not quitting anytime soon: “I been here all along and I ain’t going nowhere.”