The Lone Bellow Preview New Album ‘Half Moon Light’ With Reassuring ‘Count on Me’

Americana trio the Lone Bellow have announced their new album Half Moon Light. Due in early 2020, the record finds the group reconvening to release their first LP since 2017’s Walk into a Storm. The band previews Half Moon Light with the song “Count on Me,” a message of reassurance in a troubled world.

“Let it break you, let it help you lay down what you held onto,” sing members Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist in harmony in the chorus. It’s a pulsing, high-energy song that shows off a more boisterous side of the folk-leaning band.

“After singing ‘Count on Me’ together in the studio we walked outside and couldn’t help but think about the sense of camaraderie and kindness that seems to happen at our shows,” said Williams in a statement. “Like strangers becoming neighbors wrapping their arms ‘round each others necks and saying ‘I got ya.'”

Produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner, Half Moon Light will be released February 7th. The band will hit the road in January, playing a string of shows in England, before launching a sprawling U.S. tour with two nights at Los Angeles club the Troubadour on February 12th and 13th.

Here’s the track list for Half Moon Light:

1. “Intro”

2. “I Can Feel You Dancing”

3. “Good Times”

4. “Wonder”

5. “Count on Me”

6. “Wash It Clean”

7. “Enemies”

8. “Interlude”

9. “Just Enough to Get By”

10. “Martingales”

11. “Illegal Immigrant”

12. “Friends”

13. “Dust Settles”

14. “August”

15. “Finale”