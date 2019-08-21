Lola Kirke Previews New EP With Disturbing ‘Mama’ Video

English actress-songwriter Lola Kirke ages dramatically for the new video for her song “Mama,” playing a prim and proper matriarch who finally caves to her instinct to be a flawed human. Directed by the singer’s sister Jemima Kirke, the clip brings Lola Kirke’s song to stark — and disturbing — life.

“Mama” is the first release off Kirke’s upcoming EP Friends and Foes and Friends Again, a five-song collection of duets that arrives September 13th and finds her further exploring her brand of country music. Kelly Zutrau, from the band Wet, joins Kirke on “Mama,” while Austin Jenkins, Brent Cowles, Lilah Larson, and Kirke’s former bandmate Audrey Turner appear on the project’s other tracks.

For the “Mama” clip, Kirke allowed her sister Jemima to run wild with the concept. “It’s a perversion of mine to want to see people in their private moments,” Jemima said in a statement. “This story is about a character of stature and prestige, whose life is all about appearances, engaging in an act that puts her on the level with everyone else.”

Lola Kirke — best known to fans of the Amazon original series Mozart in the Jungle — will support the EP with a September tour that kicks off with a show at AmericanaFest in Nashville.

Here are Kirke’s upcoming tour dates:

September 14 — Nashville, TN @ the Anchor (AmericanaFest)

September 16 — Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 (with Odetta Hartman)

September 17 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (with Odetta Hartman)

September 18 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop (with Odetta Hartman)

September 19 — Madison, WI @ Der Rathskeller at UW Madison (with Odetta Hartman)

September 20 — Chicago, IL @ Goose Island Block Party (with Kurt Vile, Jenny Lewis, Margo Price)

September 22 — Toronto, ON @ The Monarch (with Odetta Hartman)

September 24 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room (with Odetta Hartman)

September 25 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott (with Odetta Hartman)

September 26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop (with Odetta Hartman)

September 27 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9 (with Odetta Hartman)

September 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle (with Odetta Hartman)

December 13 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

December 14 — Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

December 15 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

December 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

December 20 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s