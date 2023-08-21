Lola Kirke Ditches Her Former Flames (and Clothes) in Revealing Video for ‘All My Exes Live in L.A.’

Lola Kirke puts the strip in strip mall as she strolls naked through Nashville in the new music video for her song “All My Exes Live in L.A.”

The title, of course, is a play on George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” with Kirke ditching the West Coast and leaving a trail of men in her wake. As she sings on the chorus: “All my exes live in L.A./So I’ma make like George and head straight/For the mountains or the desert or my mama’s or anywhere else.” The song also features backing vocals from the Swedish duo First Aid Kit.

In a statement, Kirke described “All My Exes Live in L.A.” as a song about “freedom and liberation” that’s also “quite tongue-in-cheek.” She complements that mood totally in the accompanying music video, directed by Joshua Shoemaker — a one-shot endeavor that follows Kirke as she strolls down Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville, liberates herself from her clothes, and skips down the road naked as cars speed by.

“All My Exes Live in L.A.” is an early offering from Kirke’s upcoming EP, Country Curious, which will arrive Feb. 16, 2024, via One Riot Records. The album was produced by Elle King and, along with First Aid Kit, features a guest appearance from Rosanne Cash.

The EP is the follow-up to Kirke's 2022 album, Lady for Sale, which marked her first major foray into recording country music. In an interview with Rolling Stone around the album's release, Kirke spoke about falling in love with country's simplicity and slowly gaining a deeper appreciation for the genre.

“I think I was just drawn to how easy the songs were initially because there were three chords or whatever,” she said “Literally, I was like, ‘Oh, I can play these.’ And through that ease, discovered a deeper love of country music. Also, there’s a lot of parallels with being an actress and being a country singer or singing country. So many of the women in country music, they’re telling these stories and embodying characters and also wearing costumes in a really incredible way. There was all this room for drama within country that was really exciting to me as an actor.”

Kirke is also set to embark on a North American tour later this month. The run kicks off Aug. 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and wraps Sept. 15 in Louisville, Kentucky. She’ll return to the road for another run of shows starting Nov. 1 in San Francisco and ending Nov. 11 in Austin.