Watch Logan Ledger’s Acoustic ‘Starlight’ Performance

Logan Ledger takes a stripped-down approach to his song “Starlight” in a newly released video, turning the rockabilly-tinged number into a yearning acoustic ode.

Previously released as a single in 2019, “Starlight” will also appear on the California native’s upcoming self-titled debut album, which was produced by T Bone Burnett. Opening with a swirling, psychedelic guitar intro, the song settles into a walking rhythm and lets Ledger’s emotive croon. “Starlight will be the only light/When I can hold you tight again,” he sings, handling the guitar parts himself in the new video, with stand-up accompaniment from Dennis Crouch in this new version.

“For the past few years I’ve been extremely fortunate to get to know and work with the great bassist Dennis Crouch,” Ledger says. “He’s been a musical, and metaphysical, mentor of sorts. So when we were putting together this live session, I thought what better way to make it really swing than to bring Dennis on board?”

Logan Ledger will be released via Electro Magnetic/Rounder on April 3rd, and also contains the previously released songs “I Don’t Dream Anymore” and “(I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day.” Back in early 2019, Ledger explained his deep love of classic country singing and how that developed into his own style to Rolling Stone.

“So much of country music is in the delivery. It’s how you can mimic crying or put pain in every note,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite aspects of the great country singers — the stylistic aspects of the genre.”