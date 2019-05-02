Hear Logan Brill’s Funky New Song ‘Roll’

Logan Brill is a woman on the move in her new song “Roll,” which premieres today. The swaggering track is the Knoxville, Tennessee, native’s follow-up to “Walk of Shame,” released earlier in 2019.

Penned by Brent Cobb with Ben Daniel and Skip Black, “Roll” comes from a similarly funky place as “Morning’s Gonna Come” on Cobb’s 2018 album Providence Canyon. Produced by Jason Lehning, the track’s slippery Dobro licks and sizzling slide guitar help Brill embody the good-timing, fast-moving narrator role as she sings about searching for a little peace but never lingering too long in one place. “Follow the breeze, wave at the trees/As they pass me by,” she sings, eyes fixed on the road ahead.

“There was something really intoxicating about the lines ‘Let me hear you say someday you’ll make it/One more time so I don’t mistake it,'” says Brill of recording “Roll.” “I’ve always felt the drive to keep moving forward, and I won’t settle until I make it where I want to go.”

Brill’s most recent full-length album is Shuteye, which was released in 2015. Since then, she’s released a series of singles including “Walk of Shame,” “Giving Up” and “Good Story.” Later in May, she’ll join up with Cassadee Pope and Twinnie for the U.K. leg of the CMT Next Women of Country Tour.