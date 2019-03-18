Brad Paisley, Little Big Town Lead 2019 ‘Live in the Vineyard Goes Country’ Lineup

Brad Paisley and Little Big Town have been named as headlining performers for Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, returning for its second year in 2019. The multi-day event, set for May 14th through 16th in Napa, California, brings country performers together with California-based winemakers for one-of-a-kind performances and culinary experiences.

This year, CMT is partnering with Live in the Vineyard, which has been putting on private festivals combining music and wine for more than a decade. In addition to sets by the headliners, attendees will also be treated to acoustic performances by Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson, Lanco, Scotty McCreery, Caylee Hammack, Chris Lane, Gone West, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Michael Ray, Morgan Evans and Walker Hayes. Paisley, who recently released his new song “My Miracle,” will perform alongside Lanco and Walker Hayes at the opening reception, while Little Big Town and Brothers Osborne are set for the Uptown Theatre the following night.

Guests will also have a chance to attend a guitar pull featuring Lane and Andress and a send-off brunch as the festival winds down with performances by Evans and McCreery. The inaugural Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, held in 2018, featured a headlining performance by Carrie Underwood. Performers at other Live in the Vineyard events have included Rob Thomas, Needtobreathe and Betty Who.

Rather than purchasing tickets, interested parties can enter for a chance to attend Live in the Vineyard Goes Country at the festival’s website.