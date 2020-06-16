‘Live From Here With Chris Thile’ Canceled Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Live From Here With Chris Thile, the American Public Media-produced radio show featuring musical performances, interviews, and skits, has been canceled. A post on the variety series’ Instagram cited the effect that COVID-19 has had on live events as the root cause of the cancellation: “With that uncertainty, we simply cannot continue to make the show we want to make and host Live From Here the way it was intended.”
Host Chris Thile, the Grammy-winning mandolin ace and member of the band the Punch Brothers, echoed the news with his own statement. “Over the weekend, I was informed that American Public Media will no longer be producing the show. While this news fills me with sadness, I understand the decision, as my extraordinary teammates and I conceived of Live From Here as a celebration of live, collaborative audible art, and there’s just no telling when it could be that again.”
View this post on Instagram
And again I say AHOY!!! This message is for anyone out there who has made @livefromhere a regular part of their listening lives. Not one live broadcast has gone by where I didn’t thank my absurdly lucky stars for your wide open ears and hearts. Over the weekend, I was informed that American Public Media will no longer be producing the show. While this news fills me with sadness, I understand the decision, as my extraordinary teammates and I conceived of Live From Here as a celebration of live, collaborative audible art, and there’s just no telling when it could be that again. Speaking of my teammates (both on-air and behind the scenes), nothing you’ve heard over the last four seasons would have been possible without their boundless ingenuity, and inexhaustible drive. I’ve been in awe of them every step of the way, and will forever be grateful to have shared the stage AND the office with them. Though it turns out this past episode of Live From Here was our last new show, I know we’ll have many, many more music-filled evenings together by and by, and I’d like to propose a toast: to all you listeners out there. Thank you. It’s time for this noise-maker to follow your lead. Love y’all, stay safe! C photo from @livefromhereapm’s November 2, 2019 show The Town Hall in New York City
Thile’s series, a modern, edgier take on the radio variety program, debuted in 2016 as successor to the long-running A Prairie Home Companion, which Thile briefly hosted following the ouster of longtime host Garrison Keillor. With guests like Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Paul Simon, Norah Jones, Black Pumas, and Sarah Jarosz, the series deftly interwove legacy acts with up-and-coming artists.
“I want the show to be a home for the breadth of the good music being made in the world,” Thile told Rolling Stone in 2016, upon taking over as host of A Prairie Home Companion, but before the rebranding as Live From Here. “My musical output has been consistently acoustic, but my taste has not. I love everything. As long as it’s good, I’m in.”
Live From Here With Chris Thile‘s final show was June 13th, another pandemic-necessary “at home” edition with guests like Rufus Wainwright and the War and Treaty.