Old Crow Medicine Show, Cam Set for ‘Live at the Ryman’ Series

Cam and Old Crow Medicine Show are among the artists confirmed to perform for “Live at the Ryman,” a new ticketed livestreaming series at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The series kicks off Friday, August 14th with a performance by the duo For King & Country and runs weekly through September 18th.

Additional artists confirmed to participate in the initial six-date run include Chris Janson, Scotty McCreery, and Brett Young. Livestream ticket prices will cost $10 for individual shows (with some optional VIP add-ons) and $50 for a six-week series pass. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 10th at 10 a.m. CT.

Developed by Opry Entertainment with input from Vanderbilt Health, “Live at the Ryman” plans to launch first as a livestream and eventually begin allowing a small number socially distanced audience members, though it doesn’t specify a date for when that may happen. The same team that has been producing the weekly Saturday Grand Ole Opry shows during the pandemic will oversee production of the series, which will use the Mandolin platform for streaming.

“Our company has prioritized the health and safety of our employees, customers and artists since day one of the pandemic,” said Colin Reed, chairman and CEO, Ryman Hospitality Properties, in a statement. “This unique live music experience represents the next step in our commitment to doing things the right way while also creating a repeatable model that will allow artists and fans to connect during this bridge period until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is available.”

“Live at the Ryman” dates and performers:

August 14 – For King & Country

August 21 – Cam

August 28 – Chris Janson

September 4 – Scotty McCreery

September 11 – Brett Young

September 18 – Old Crow Medicine Show