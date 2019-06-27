×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Before Stonewall: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride, Looking Back Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

See Little Big Town’s Minimalist Version of ‘The Daughters’ on ‘Fallon’

Country quartet updates arrangement of powerful song about equality for late-night appearance

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Little Big Town performed their single “The Daughters” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, offering an updated musical arrangement for their powerful message about equality.

With band members Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Phillip Sweet all dressed in matching tuxedos, the performance of the song took on an air of symphonic sophistication. Helping that was the minimalistic, dramatic arrangement — a sparse combination of acoustic guitars, cello, piano, and the group’s layered harmonies.

That stylistic choice put even greater focus on the song’s important and timely lyrics, dealing directly with the many conflicting and contradictory messages foisted upon women from the time they’re little children. “I’ve heard of God the son and God the father/I’m just looking for a god for the daughters,” Little Big Town sing in the harmonized chorus. This rendition fades out on Fairchild’s pleas on behalf of all daughters, repeated and sung like a mantra.

“The Daughters” is the first release from Little Big Town’s upcoming ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s The Breaker. After hosting the CMT Music Awards in June, the quartet is hitting the fair and festival circuit this summer and is set to play CountryFest in Cadott, Wisconsin on June 27th.

Newswire

Powered by