2019 ACM Awards: Little Big Town Give Live Debut of ‘The Daughters’

Little Big Town offered a powerful performance of their new single “The Daughters” at the 54th ACM Awards. Surrounded by an army of choreographed female dancers, Karen Fairchild — singing lead — and her bandmates in LBT shined a light on the expectations placed on young women.

“Girl, don’t be weak and don’t be strong, say what you want just as long as you nod your head with your lipstick on/And pose like a trophy on a shelf and dream for everyone but not yourself,” she sang, before delivering a chorus that is sure to tweak the more devout of country music fans. “I’ve heard of God the Son and God the Father/I’m just looking for a God for the daughters.”

While the lyrics are empowering and even eviscerating, it was Fairchild’s emotional delivery that made the performance so mesmerizing. As she reached the end, singing about how she loves her son and her father, Fairchild’s voice audibly cracked.

Fairchild wrote the song with Sean McConnell and Ashley Ray, and it stands as the first new music from the ACM Award-winning band since last year’s one-off “Summer Fever.” The group released the studio version of the song on Friday.