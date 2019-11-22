Watch Little Big Town’s Gripping ‘Sugar Coat’ Video

Little Big Town’s heartbreaking new ballad “Sugar Coat” is accompanied by a gripping video in which the lead character, a Sixties housewife played with steely resolve by Kate Bosworth (The Long Road Home, Superman Returns) comes to grips with the artificial veneer in which she’s wrapped herself as protection from her husband’s wandering eye.

“Sometimes I wish I liked drinking, sometimes I wish I liked pills/ Wish I could sleep with a stranger but someone like me never will,” the group’s Karen Fairchild sings, acknowledging the sense of anguish that comes with pasting on a “smile with a lump in my throat.” As the heroine of this fractured domestic tale begins to take charge of her destiny and strip away the pretense of a suburban fairytale existence, she finds a clever and decisive way to put her husband on notice.

“Sugar Coat,” written by Lori McKenna, Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellart, is the latest preview of Little Big Town’s forthcoming album, Nightfall, set for release January 17th. The album will include the current single “Over Drinking” as well as the powerful cut “The Daughters,” which just earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.