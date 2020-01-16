 Watch Little Big Town Perform 'Sugar Coat' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Watch Little Big Town Perform 'Sugar Coat' on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Watch Little Big Town Perform ‘Sugar Coat’ on ‘Fallon’

The song comes off their new album Nightfall

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Little Big Town appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their song “Sugar Coat,” a track off the band’s new album Nightfall. Appearing on an empty stage with a white backdrop, the country group and their backing band let the melody and lyrics speak for themselves. “Sometimes I wish I liked drinking, sometimes I wish I liked pills/ Wish I could sleep with a stranger but someone like me never will,” singer Karen Fairchild croons, giving the live rendition extra emotional weight

Little Big Town will release Nightfall, the band’s ninth studio album, on January 17th. “Sugar Coat” was penned by “Girl Crush” co-writer (and frequent Little Big Town contributor) Lori McKenna along with Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellart, and got an accompanying music video last fall directed by brother-sister duo, Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos (and starring actress Kate Bosworth).

Nightfall will also include “Nightfall,”Over Drinking” and powerful cut “The Daughters,” which earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

On the eve of Nightfall’s release, Little Big Town will play Carnegie Hall, becoming the first mainstream country act to play the historic venue since Alan Jackson in 2013. The Nightfall Tour, a 30-day trek that runs through May, will be followed by two nights at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.