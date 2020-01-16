Watch Little Big Town Perform ‘Sugar Coat’ on ‘Fallon’

Little Big Town appeared on The Tonight Show to perform their song “Sugar Coat,” a track off the band’s new album Nightfall. Appearing on an empty stage with a white backdrop, the country group and their backing band let the melody and lyrics speak for themselves. “Sometimes I wish I liked drinking, sometimes I wish I liked pills/ Wish I could sleep with a stranger but someone like me never will,” singer Karen Fairchild croons, giving the live rendition extra emotional weight

Little Big Town will release Nightfall, the band’s ninth studio album, on January 17th. “Sugar Coat” was penned by “Girl Crush” co-writer (and frequent Little Big Town contributor) Lori McKenna along with Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellart, and got an accompanying music video last fall directed by brother-sister duo, Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos (and starring actress Kate Bosworth).

Nightfall will also include “Nightfall,” “Over Drinking” and powerful cut “The Daughters,” which earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

On the eve of Nightfall’s release, Little Big Town will play Carnegie Hall, becoming the first mainstream country act to play the historic venue since Alan Jackson in 2013. The Nightfall Tour, a 30-day trek that runs through May, will be followed by two nights at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem.