Little Big Town Ditch the Music Video Glitz for Live Performance of ‘Over Drinking’

Filmed in a New York studio, the quartet put the emphasis on the performance instead of a storyline

Joseph Hudak

Little Big Town eschew the traditional dramatic video treatment in favor of actual musical drama in their engaging new live-performance video for the twangy “Over Drinking.”

Nestled into a compact gray room, the foursome — Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook — are joined by a keyboard player and guitarist to perform their latest single. Without any video storyline, the song itself becomes the star, with Fairchild handling the verses with accompaniment from Schlapman, before all four join in to harmonize on the chorus. The performance emphasizes the old-school country wordplay of the song, written by Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley, Steph Jones, and Cary Barlowe, as Fairchild sings, “I’m over drinking over you.”

The video for “Over Drinking” was filmed in New York, where the band will kick off their 2020 tour of intimate theaters in January, with a show at Carnegie Hall and two at the Apollo Theater. “Over Drinking” is the second release off the quartet’s upcoming album Nightfall, due January 17th, the follow-up to 2017’s The Breaker. The song follows the hard-hitting ballad “The Daughters.”

Little Big Town are nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards, set for November 13th in Nashville.

