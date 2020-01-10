Little Big Town Get Dreamy With New Song ‘Nightfall’

One week ahead of the release of their ninth studio album, Little Big Town offer an advance listen to the title cut from Nightfall.

“Turn the lights down, we can watch the stars crawl/You and I fall, baby, when the night falls,” Karen Fairchild sings, as her bandmates harmonize behind her through a gauzy, stargazing track that echoes the self-assured romanticism of vintage Fleetwood Mac. “Nightfall” was penned by Fairchild with Fancy Hagood (also known as Who Is Fancy) and Daniel Tashian, the Grammy-winning co-producer of Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour. The track follows the release of the Grammy-nominated “The Daughters,” as well as “Over Drinking” and “Sugar Coat.”

On the eve of Nightfall’s release, Little Big Town will play Carnegie Hall, becoming the first mainstream country act to play the historic venue since Alan Jackson in 2013. The Nightfall Tour will be followed immediately by two nights at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem. The 30-date trek is currently scheduled to stop at several of the country’s most prestigious intimate theaters through May. Caitlyn Smith joins the tour as special guest.

“It’s not a rah-rah beer festival. It just feels elegant and theatrical, more like art,” the group’s Phillip Sweet told the Tennessean, noting that the same holds true for the new release, which follows 2017’s The Breaker, the band’s third to top the country album chart.