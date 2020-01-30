Little Big Town Sing ‘Next to You’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Little Big Town’s just-released ninth album Nightfall opens with the atmospheric, gently rolling “Next to You.” It’s a song that’s tailor-made for late-night listening by a warm winter fire. Although the tune eventually builds to a more dramatic, powerful conclusion, the quartet’s performance during their Wednesday night appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers comes off as somewhat subdued due to the audio mix. In effect, it makes them sound a bit distant, yet their enchanting harmonies shine through and remain at the forefront of the group’s most engaging qualities.

A song that conveys the abiding assurance that a partner’s embrace can offer, even in the most difficult times, “Next to You,” penned by Hillary Reynolds, Michael Jade, Trevor Jarvis, is one of the more intimate and romantic tracks on the foursome’s LP, which currently sits atop Billboard’s country albums chart, making it their fourth album to reach that Number One spot. The album also debuted just outside the Top Ten on the multi-genre Rolling Stone Top 200 album chart.

Grammy-nominated for Nightfall’s “The Daughters,” Little Big Town continue on their current tour with a pair of shows tonight and tomorrow at the Met Philadelphia, followed by stops next month in Pittsburgh, Boston, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Indianapolis and Clearwater, Florida. The group began the tour with sold-out shows at New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater.