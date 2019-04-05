Little Big Town Blast the Expectations Placed on Women in New Song ‘The Daughters’

“The Daughters,” the first taste of Little Big Town’s forthcoming ninth studio album, is a deeply evocative ballad built around razor-sharp lyrics tinged with irony and, ultimately, a message of empowerment. The incisive tune, penned by the group’s Karen Fairchild with Sean McConnell and Ashley Ray, highlights both the mixed messages frequently received by young women and the ongoing search for strong female role models in a patriarchal society.

In a newly released music video, the quartet, with Fairchild on lead vocal, performs the song in an empty gymnasium, while a group of female dancers are seen throughout. In contrast to the video’s hazy, ethereal quality, however, the song’s lyrics are crystal clear in their intent.

“Girl, don’t be weak and don’t be strong, say what you want just as long as you nod your head with your lipstick on/And pose like a trophy on a shelf and dream for everyone but not yourself,” Fairchild sings. “I’ve heard of God the Son and God the Father I’m just looking for a God for the daughters.”

“The Daughters” is the newest release from Little Big Town — following the 2018 single “Summer Fever” — since issuing their 2017 LP The Breaker. A press release announcing the new track notes, “‘The Daughters’ officially begins the story and genesis of Nightfall,” but doesn’t clarify if that’s an reference to an upcoming album title or not.

Little Big Town will debut “The Daughters” during the ACM Awards telecast Sunday night on CBS.