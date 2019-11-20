Little Big Town Detail New Album ‘Nightfall’

Little Big Town detailed their ninth studio LP Nightfall, which will be released January 17th. The new album, which follows 2017’s The Breaker, features the quartet’s Grammy-nominated “The Daughters” as well as their current single “Over Drinking,” both of which will be available with pre-orders starting Friday, November 22nd.

Nightfall preorders will also include the new track, “Sugar Coat,” penned by “Girl Crush” co-writer (and frequent Little Big Town contributor) Lori McKenna with Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellart. Additional writers contributing to the Nightfall include Daniel Tashian, Foy Vance, Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and the members of Little Big Town, among others.

Accompanying the release “Sugar Coat” will be its official music video, set to premiere Friday at 11 a.m. ET. The clip, shot outside Nashville and directed by brother-sister duo, Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, stars Superman Returns actress Kate Bosworth and Homeland’s Isaiah Stratton. In the video, Bosworth, who made her film debut in 1998’s The Horse Whisperer, plays a 1960s housewife trapped in a complicated marriage but ultimately able to find her inner strength. “She is often lonely and unfulfilled,” says the actress of the character. “Realizing that she is not getting what she needs from a partner, devastated by the choices that her husband is making. As she slowly discovers what is happening, while it’s a sad moment, it is ultimately a resilient one.”

On January 16th, Little Big Town will play an album release show at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Nightfall track listing: