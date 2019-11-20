 Little Big Town’s New Album ‘Nightfall’: See Details – Rolling Stone
Little Big Town Detail New Album ‘Nightfall’

Group’s new video for “Sugar Coat” to feature Kate Bosworth

Little Big Town

Little Big Town will release their new album 'Nightfall' on January 17th.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Little Big Town detailed their ninth studio LP Nightfall, which will be released January 17th. The new album, which follows 2017’s The Breaker, features the quartet’s Grammy-nominated “The Daughters” as well as their current single “Over Drinking,” both of which will be available with pre-orders starting Friday, November 22nd.

Nightfall preorders will also include the new track, “Sugar Coat,” penned by “Girl Crush” co-writer (and frequent Little Big Town contributor) Lori McKenna with Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellart. Additional writers contributing to the Nightfall include Daniel Tashian, Foy Vance, Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and the members of Little Big Town, among others.

Accompanying the release “Sugar Coat” will be its official music video, set to premiere Friday at 11 a.m. ET. The clip, shot outside Nashville and directed by brother-sister duo, Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos, stars Superman Returns actress Kate Bosworth and Homeland’s Isaiah Stratton. In the video, Bosworth, who made her film debut in 1998’s The Horse Whisperer, plays a 1960s housewife trapped in a complicated marriage but ultimately able to find her inner strength. “She is often lonely and unfulfilled,” says the actress of the character. “Realizing that she is not getting what she needs from a partner, devastated by the choices that her husband is making. As she slowly discovers what is happening, while it’s a sad moment, it is ultimately a resilient one.”

On January 16th, Little Big Town will play an album release show at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Nightfall track listing:

  1. “Next to You” (Hillary Reynolds, Michael Jade, Trevor Jarvis)
  2. “Nightfall” (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Fancy Hagood)
  3. “Forever and a Night” (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Foy Vance)
  4. “Throw Your Love Away” (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, Lori McKenna)
  5. “Over Drinking” (Carey Barlowe, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Steph Jones, Hillary Lindsey)
  6. “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown)
  7. “Questions” (Karen Fairchild, Jon Green, Sara Haze)
  8. “The Daughters” (Karen Fairchild, Sean McConnell, Ashley Ray)
  9. “River of Stars” (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk)
  10. “Sugar Coat” (Josh Kerr, Jordyn Shellhart, Lori McKenna)
  11. “Problem Child” (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet, Sean McConnell, Tofer Brown)
  12. “Bluebird” (Karen Fairchild, Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk)
  13. “Trouble With Forever” (Jason Saenz, Marc Beeson, Sara Haze)

