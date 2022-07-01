 Little Big Town Are Partying 'All Summer' on New Single - Rolling Stone
SCOTUS Buffer Zone Covers Group Fighting Buffer Zones at Abortion Clinics
Little Big Town Are Partying ‘All Summer’ on New Single

Track appears on quartet’s upcoming 10th studio LP

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town perform at American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Little Big Town are partying “All Summer” with the group’s buoyant new single from their forthcoming new LP.

“I know it sounds cliche / Making eyes across the pool all day / And I don’t need you but it feels that way / And I don’t ever let myself feel that way,” the band sings. “But here I am, getting tan, drinking wine on the water / And it’s easy and it’s fun / If you want it and if I want / I’ll be your dream in-between in your meantime lover / All summer.”

“All Summer” is the latest single from the country quartet’s upcoming 10th studio album, following the song “Hell Yeah” released earlier this month. The track was written by Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild with Sara Buxton, Madi Diaz, Ashley Ray, Savana Santos, and Alyssa Vanderheym.

Little Big Town will spend the summer not by the pool but on the road: After their recent U.S. jaunt alongside Miranda Lambert, the group is currently out in Europe serving as special guests for the Eagles’ run of shows across the Atlantic, followed by their own headlining tour that kicks off next month. Come autumn, Little Big Town will be among the artists taking part in the Judds’ all-star final tour along with Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and many more.

