Little Big Town Announce 2019 Breakers Canada Tour

One year after the launch of their sold-out tour, which visited more than 20 U.S. cities, Little Big Town are headed to Canada for a revival of their Breakers Tour. Launching February 14th, in London, Ontario, the ten-city trek concludes March 2nd in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Joining the multi-award-winning foursome will be special guests, Midland and Ashley McBryde. While Midland reprise their role on the upcoming string of dates, the first leg of the tour also featured Kacey Musgraves.

Tickets for the Breakers Canada Tour are set to go on sale next Friday, October 12th, at 10 a.m. local time, with the exception of the London and Winnipeg dates, which will be on sale the same day at 12 p.m. local time.

Little Big Town spent the summer co-headlining dates on the Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert. They also released a seasonal single, “Summer Fever,” early this year, although it failed to generate much heat at country radio. They started 2018, however, by winning a Grammy for the Number One, “Better Man,” penned by Taylor Swift and included on their album The Breaker. In March, the quartet headlined the main stage at the C2C: Country to Country festival in Glasgow, Dublin and London.

Breakers Canada Tour dates:

February 14 – London, Ontario

February 15 – Oshawa, Ontario

February 19 – Winnipeg, Manitoba

February 20 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

February 21 – Regina, Saskatchewan

February 23 – Calgary, Alberta

February 24 – Edmonton, Alberta

February 26 – Lethbridge, Alberta

March 1 – Penticton, British Columbia

March 2 – Abbotsford, British Columbia