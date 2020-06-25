Lindsay Ell Details New Album, ‘Heart Theory’

Country singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell will go high-concept with her newly announced second album, Heart Theory. The LP, the follow-up to Ell’s 2017 debut, The Project, will be released August 14th.
Consisting of 12 new songs, Heart Theory explores the seven stages of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing, and acceptance. Ell penned all but one of the songs, drawing on personal experiences, and finished it at a distance during quarantine with producer Dann Huff. The track listing reveals a variety of top-notch collaborators, including Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Kane Brown, Laura Veltz, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Brandy Clark. The first preview of the album will be the Brown co-write, “Want Me Back,” which arrives on Thursday.
With The Project, Ell enjoyed success with the single “Criminal,” then scored a hit duet with her appearance on Brantley Gilbert’s “What Happens in a Small Town.” In 2018, Ell took a slight detour and came up with a full-album reimagining of John Mayer’s The Continuum, titled The Continuum Project.
Heart Theory track listing:
Shock
- “Hits Me” (Lindsay Ell, Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder)
Denial
- “How Good” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)
- “I Don’t Love You” (Adam Hambrick, Melissa Fuller, Neil Medley)
Anger
- “Want Me Back” (Lindsay Ell, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn, Lindsay Rimes)
- “Get Over You” (Lindsay Ell, Gordie Sampson, Kelly Archer)
- “Wrong Girl” (Lindsay Ell, Steph Jones, Matt McGinn, Luke Niccoli)
Bargaining
- “Body Language of a Breakup” (Lindsay Ell, Laura Veltz, Sam Ellis)
Depression
- “Good on You” (Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath)
Testing
- “The Other Side” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn)
- “Go To” (Lindsay Ell, Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds)
Acceptance
- “Make You” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)
- “Ready to Love” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn, Joey Hyde)