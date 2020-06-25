 Lindsay Ell's 'Heart Theory': Singer Announces New Album - Rolling Stone
Lindsay Ell Details New Album, ‘Heart Theory’

Country singer-songwriter goes high-concept with cycle of songs around the stages of grief

Jon Freeman

Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell explores the stages of grief on her upcoming album, 'Heart Theory.'

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Country singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell will go high-concept with her newly announced second album, Heart Theory. The LP, the follow-up to Ell’s 2017 debut, The Project, will be released August 14th.

Consisting of 12 new songs, Heart Theory explores the seven stages of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing, and acceptance. Ell penned all but one of the songs, drawing on personal experiences, and finished it at a distance during quarantine with producer Dann Huff. The track listing reveals a variety of top-notch collaborators, including Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Kane Brown, Laura Veltz, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Brandy Clark. The first preview of the album will be the Brown co-write, “Want Me Back,” which arrives on Thursday.

With The Project, Ell enjoyed success with the single “Criminal,” then scored a hit duet with her appearance on Brantley Gilbert’s “What Happens in a Small Town.” In 2018, Ell took a slight detour and came up with a full-album reimagining of John Mayer’s The Continuum, titled The Continuum Project. 

Heart Theory track listing:

Shock

  1. “Hits Me” (Lindsay Ell, Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder)

Denial

  1. “How Good” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)
  2. “I Don’t Love You” (Adam Hambrick, Melissa Fuller, Neil Medley)

Anger

  1. “Want Me Back” (Lindsay Ell, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn, Lindsay Rimes)
  2. “Get Over You” (Lindsay Ell, Gordie Sampson, Kelly Archer)
  3. “Wrong Girl” (Lindsay Ell, Steph Jones, Matt McGinn, Luke Niccoli)

Bargaining

  1. “Body Language of a Breakup” (Lindsay Ell, Laura Veltz, Sam Ellis)

Depression

  1. “Good on You” (Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath)

Testing

  1. “The Other Side” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn)
  2. “Go To” (Lindsay Ell, Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds)

Acceptance

  1. “Make You” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)
  2. “Ready to Love” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn, Joey Hyde)

