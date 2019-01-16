×
Rolling Stone
Lindi Ortega Preps Instrumental Album ‘Liberty: Piano Songbook’

Canadian performer issues piano-only version of ‘In the Clear’ from 2018 LP

Lindi Ortega

Lindi Ortega will release the instrumental album 'Liberty: Piano Songbook' on January 25th.

Kate Nutt/Courtesy of Shore Fire

The Liberty LP has proven to be exceptionally fertile territory for Lindi Ortega, who is preparing to release Liberty: Piano Songbook, a track-by-track instrumental reinterpretation of the 2018 collection, on January 25th.

Ortega already released a batch of stripped-down Liberty recordings late last summer, the three-song Liberty: Parkhill Sessions EP, which were recorded in her native Canada. The Piano Songbook is more ambitious, pulling 12 of the original album’s 15 tracks and reimagining them with the help of multi-instrumentalist Robbie Crowell (Kesha, Midland) and Liberty producer Skyler Wilson. Beyond the obvious absence of Ortega’s lyrics, the only omissions on the track listing will be the three “Through the Dust” interludes, with the original running order otherwise intact. The album’s piano version of “In the Clear” is out today.

Having spent last year sharing bills with Jason Isbell and Asleep at the Wheel, Ortega will kick off a North American tour on February 5th at Center in the Square in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

The full track listing for Lindi Ortega’s Liberty: Piano Songbook:

  1. “Afraid of the Dark”
  2. “You Ain’t Foolin’ Me”
  3. “Til My Dyin’ Day”
  4. “Nothing’s Impossible”
  5. “The Comeback Kid”
  6. “Darkness Be Gone”
  7. “Forever Blue”
  8. “In the Clear”
  9. “Pablo”
  10. “Lovers in Love”
  11. “Liberty”
  12. “Gracias a la Vida”
