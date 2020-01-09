Lilly Hiatt Previews New Album ‘Walking Proof’ With Optimistic ‘Brightest Star’

Lilly Hiatt will release her new album Walking Proof on March 27th. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed Trinity Lane and teams the Nashville songwriter, singer, and guitar player with guests like Amanda Shires, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and her own father, the troubadour John Hiatt.

Ahead of Walking Proof‘s arrival, Hiatt unveiled the song “Brightest Star,” an irresistible slice of jangle-rock that finds Hiatt pushing her voice into its highest register and using a subtle trill to great effect. It’s an empowering song, about walking through life’s darkest moments of insecurity and self-doubt. “So give ’em hell, kid, don’t worry about the rest of it, let it roll,” she sings. “The brightest star in my whole sky is you.”

A video for “Brightest Star,” filmed at the singer’s favorite Nashville tattoo shop, Electric Hand Tattoo, also arrives today. “It was an inspiring morning for me,” Hiatt says of the video shoot, directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard. “The colors in the video are the same ones I see in my head when I hear the song.”

John Hiatt appears on the track “Some Kind of Drug,” marking his first guest spot on one of his daughter’s albums. The pair covered each other’s songs for a special Record Store Day release in 2019. Hiatt will be on tour in support of the album, available now for pre-order, through the summer. “To live to tell is Walking Proof. There is a lot of love in this record,” she says.

Here’s the track list for Walking Proof, produced by Lincoln Parish and released via New West Records.

1. “Rae”

2. “P-Town”

3. “Little Believer”

4. “Some Kind of Drug”

5. “Candy Lunch”

6. “Walking Proof”

7. “Drawl”

8. “Brightest Star”

9. “Never Play Guitar”

10. “Move”

11. “Scream”

Lilly Hiatt tour dates:

January 9th – Wilmington, NC @ Brooklyn Arts Center (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 10th – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 11th – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 14th – Harrisonburg, VA @ Court Square Theater (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 15th – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 16th – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 17th – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 18th – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre (solo w/ Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 25th – Abingdon, VA @ Barter Theatre

April 2nd – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

April 7th – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

April 8th – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

April 10th – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

April 11th – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

April 14th – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

April 15th – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 16th – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

April 17th – Bowling Green, KY @ Tidball’s

April 18th – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

April 23rd – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern

April 24th – Houston, TX @ Mucky Duck

April 25th – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

April 26th – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

April 30th – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

May 1st – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

May 2nd – Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs

May 4th – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

May 5th – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

May 7th – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

May 8th – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

May 9th – Redding, CA @ The Dip

May 12th – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

May 13th – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

May 14th – Prosser, WA @ Brewminatti

May 15th – Boise, ID @ Olympic

May 16th – Hailey, ID @ The Mint

May 20th – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

May 21st – Madison, WI @ High Noon

May 22nd – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

July 18th – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival