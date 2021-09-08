Lilly Hiatt Announces New Album ‘Lately,’ Drops ‘Been’ Video

Lilly Hiatt will return with a new full-length album this fall. The Nashville singer-songwriter’s upcoming LP Lately will be released October 15th and was written during the isolation of the pandemic, which essentially began right as she released her 2020 album Walking Proof.

The first preview of the 10-track Lately is “Been,” a sinewy rocker that blurs the very arbitrary lines between indie rock and Americana with its atmospheric noise and serpentine lead guitar. “We may never get this chance again, but you don’t know where I’ve been,” Hiatt sings, touching on feelings of restlessness and also regret that many have felt during the last 18 months.

“Last year was tough. That’s an understatement for certain. Tears were shed, lives were lost, and lonely was a way of life,” Hiatt said in a release. “I have always felt lonely, but never gone to the depths of solitude that I had in 2020. The irony of that is, I was not alone at all in that space. Everyone had lost something, and we all were trying to rebuild our lives as we knew them. As a means of keeping sane, I started to write songs. Some of them sucked. I kept doing it though, because I had nothing else to fill my cup.”

In addition to its wide release on October 15th, Lately will be released on cassette one week earlier on October 8th in celebration of Cassette Week 2021. Hiatt is set to perform during the upcoming AmericanaFest before she heads out on a tour of North America with Lydia Loveless in late October.

Lately track listing: