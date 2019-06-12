Third Man Records’ Rising Star Lillie Mae Unveils New Song ‘You’ve Got Other Girls for That’

Nashville fiddler-singer Lillie Mae released a new single “You’ve Got Other Girls for That” accompanied by a striking video. The musician also detailed her new solo LP, out August 16th via Third Man Records.

“Well I ain’t your baby,” Mae sings at the beginning of the track, transfixed in a deadpan, defiant stare. “Even though I thought I’d be.” Mae appears as several characters—frying eggs in a kitchen one moment, wearing a blonde wig the next — while standing next to a mannequin. “It’s basically a true story,” Lillie Mae tells Rolling Stone. “It’s just about somebody that was in my life that had other girls.”

Mae spent the last year immersed in Nashville’s RCA Studio A, recording and taking a rare break from her intense touring schedule. “This has been the slowest year of my life,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’ve played less than ever in history. It’s been really awesome to stretch that creative side and not just be hustling from gig to gig.”

Produced by Dave Cobb, Other Girls is Mae’s second solo album. Her 2017 debut, Forever and then Some, was produced by Jack White, who Mae has been collaborating and performing with on and off since 2012. “It’s a little less folky,” Mae says of Other Girls. “I’ve been writing with more structure. It’s just time and influence, I reckon.”

Mae, born Lillie Mae Rische, started her music career as a child, playing in her traveling family band, Jypsi. “We’ve played together my whole life,” Mae says admiringly. “I got a good view of the music business at a young age.” (Her siblings, Frank and Scarlet, also play guitar and mandolin on Other Girls.)

Mae will hit the road in July, spending the summer debuting her new songs while opening for White’s band the Raconteurs. “I’ve been home too much,” she says, laughing. “I can’t wait to go and get back out there and perform. I’m super stoked.”

Starting on September 17th in Philadelphia, Mae will support Robert Plant on a fall tour. She first met the singer while touring with White in South America in 2015, most recently filling in for his fiddle player last September in St. Louis. “I was a bag of nerves!” says Mae. “Robert and his band are the coolest, nicest, most humble people ever.”

Aside from building her fan base, Mae hopes that the success of Other Girls will reflect how thankful she is. “It doesn’t matter what is achieved with the album,” she explains. “I want to be as successful as I possibly can for the people that are invested in me.” The way she will fulfill that is the only way Mae knows how: on the road. “I perform live, always have and always will,” she vows. “To be able to perform shows and continue to write and work on music…I’m very blessed to be able to do that.”

Other Girls Track List

“You’ve Got Other Girls For That”

“Crisp & Cold”

“I Came For The Band (For Show)”

“Whole Blue Heart”

“How?”

“A Golden Year”

“At Least Three In This Room”

“Some Gamble”

“Didn’t I”

“Terlingua Girl”

“Love Dilly Love”

Lillie Mae Tour Dates

7/4 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Beaver Creek Resort July 4th Celebration

7/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

7/15 — Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

7/18 — Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

7/19 — Vanvoucer, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/21 —Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

7/23 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

7/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/28 — Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

8/10 — Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/13 — Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Fest

9/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

9/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Outlaw Music Festival

9/21 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/23 — Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

9/25 — Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

9/27 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

9/29 — Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center For The Arts

10/1 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

10/3 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

10/12 — Livingston, KY @ Moonshiner’s Ball