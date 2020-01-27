 Lil Nas X, BTS Perform 'Old Town Road' at the 2020 Grammys - Rolling Stone
See Lil Nas X Perform ‘Old Town Road’ With BTS, Diplo, Nas at 2020 Grammys

Billy Ray Cyrus and Mason Ramsey also take the stage with the rapper

Lil Nas X capped off his blockbuster debut year with a star-studded, genre-crossing performance of “Old Town Road,” featuring many of the artists — BTS, Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mason Ramsey — who had appeared on the seemingly endless list of remixes of the song throughout 2019.

Opening by strumming the song’s Nine Inch Nails riff while reclining on a couch, Lil Nas X then handed off the hit to BTS for “Seoul Town Road,” which BTS’ RM had debuted with Lil Nas X in a remix earlier this year. Next up: Diplo and viral yodeling star Mason Ramsey, who countrified “Old Town Road” before Billy Ray Cyrus appeared for what seemed to be the finale.

It wasn’t. Early 2000s rapper Nas popped up in a white suit to join Lil Nas X and take the outsized production to its conclusion.

The “Old Town Road” collaboration marked the first Grammy performances for both BTS and Mason Ramsey, who, at 13, became one of the youngest-ever Grammy performers.

Lil Nas X was nominated for six Grammy awards this year, largely on the strength of his breakthrough debut “Old Town Road,” which won Best Music Video during the Premiere ceremony earlier in the day.

“Twitter can make a lot of things happen if you get enough retweets,” the viral singer told Rolling Stone last year.

