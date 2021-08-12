 See Brothers Osborne's 'I'm Not for Everyone' Video With Leslie Jordan - Rolling Stone
Leslie Jordan Strolls Through Chaos in Brothers Osborne’s ‘I’m Not for Everyone’ Video

“The song is about not being for everyone, but the core of the song is about embracing that part of you, and Leslie does it perfectly,” John Osborne says

By

Reporter

Brothers Osborne enlist Leslie Jordan for their new video for “I’m Not for Everyone.” The song appears on their third LP, Skeletons, which arrived in October.

In the Wes Edwards-directed clip, the Brothers Osborne perform in a bar. When the Maryland brother duo introduce a new song, someone from the rowdy audience hurls a beer bottle at them. As they perform the song about being true to oneself in any situation, actor Leslie Jordan enters the honky tonk.

“I’m always speaking my mind when I’m better off biting my tongue,” TJ and John Osborne sing. “I’m a bad joke at the wrong time/Well, I’m a legend in my own mind/I’m good for some, but I’m not for everyone.”

Though others in the venue appear perplexed by Jordan’s presence, the actor pays them no mind. Even as chaos erupts in a bar-wide brawl, Jordan dances and strolls around the mayhem unscathed.

“We got our dear friend Leslie Jordan to be the protagonist and he is absolutely killing it. He doesn’t look like anyone here, and it doesn’t bother him,” John Osborne said in a statement. “He sticks out like a sore thumb. The song is about not being for everyone, but the core of the song is about embracing that part of you, and Leslie does it perfectly.”

 

