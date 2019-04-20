Lee Ann Womack Plays With Dolls, Stop-Motion Animation in New ‘Hollywood’ Video

In Lee Ann Womack’s inventive and heartbreaking new video “Hollywood,” two plastic dolls in the stop-motion-animated clip play stand-ins for live actors, but the anguish of a faltering relationship is no less real as Womack sings, “Every time I ask you, you just say ‘we’re good’/Either I’m a fool for asking or you belong in Hollywood.”

Penned by Womack with Waylon Payne and Adam Wright, the doleful tune is accompanied by scenes of the artificial couple in a motel room, driving through L.A. and the California desert and passing iconic landmarks. While the song itself doesn’t offer a specific outcome for the couple, the video’s conclusion is more definitive.

“If I hadn’t have liked that ending, I would have changed it,” Womack told Refinery29 of the final act, which puts even more distance between the two characters. “I think different people will get different things out of it. We also talked about having her kill him. [Laughs] There were a lot of different possible endings.”

“Hollywood” is the latest single from The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, which earned Grammy nominations for Best Americana Album and Best Americana Roots Song — for the lead single “All the Trouble,” also written by Womack with Payne and Wright.

Playing off the Tinseltown theme of the video, Womack teased the clip’s premiere with a series of “Hollywood” movie posters on social media. They featured comical quotes from Reba McEntire (“Lee Ann is almost as good as Chris Gaines”), Willie Nelson (“Hollywood? Isn’t she from Texas”) and Brothers Osborne (“We hoped she’d dance”), among others.