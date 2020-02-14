LeAnn Rimes Covers Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez

Throughout February, LeAnn Rimes is releasing a series of covers of her favorite love songs, making each one available on successive Fridays. The singer’s so-called Love Sessions began with last week’s release of Rimes’ passionate, heartbreaking take on the 2019 Selena Gomez hit “Lose You to Love Me.” Written by Gomez with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the song captures both the pain of a breakup and the redemptive healing that follows in its wake.

For Valentine’s Day, Rimes offers a disquieting a cappella cover of “When the Party’s Over,” originally recorded by Billie Eilish and written by the multiple-Grammy-winning breakout star’s brother Finneas. A post-break-up tune that hardly elicits warm, fuzzy feelings of Cupid and boxed chocolates, Rimes’ stunning version is more like a poisoned dart.

The videos, shot by Rimes’ husband Eddie Cibrian at the couple’s home, allow Rimes to convey the many facets of love in a way that is both raw and intimate. It is Rimes’ first new music since last fall’s release of her Live at Greune Hall LP.

As for what she’s planning, beyond the month’s remaining Fridays, Rimes says in a statement, “I’m in the process of writing and recording new music, which I am very excited about. I want to make sure to be very intentional with what I release next, so I’m making sure to take my time as I find new ways of creating.”

In 2018, the singer released a series of “re-imagined” versions of some of her earliest hits, including “Blue” (originally released when she was 13 years old) and her first Number One single, “One Way Ticket (Because I Can).”