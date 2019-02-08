See Lauren Jenkins’ Earnest ‘Running Out of Road’ on ‘Today’

Lauren Jenkins took the Today show stage on Thursday for a performance of her single “Running out of Road,” a downcast breakup tune about being haunted by the memory of an ex. Jenkins’ Big Machine Records debut No Saint will be released March 15th.

During Jenkins’ Today appearance she was also revealed as Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month. Announced by show hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the high-profile distinction is bestowed on newcomers by longtime radio host and Today contributor Duran, who noted that the singer-songwriter’s innate gift for storytelling was essential to her well-being. “She has to do it,” says Duran before Jenkins’ performance. “Otherwise she said she would explode.”

“I just jump into something and figure it out later,” Jenkins told Rolling Stone Country in 2016. “It feels like this has been a long time in the making. But you keep enough hours in the studio, staying up until 6 a.m. with enough whiskey, and things progress a lot quicker. It’s pretty rock & roll.”

The LP version of “Running out of Road,” which Jenkins co-wrote with Ingrid Andress, Jessie Jo Dillon and Tina Parol, was co-produced by Jenkins with Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated songwriter/producer Julian Raymond.