Hear Lauren Jenkins Interpret Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Hungry Heart’ and ‘Stolen Car’

Lauren Jenkins prioritized songwriting over flashy production on her debut album No Saint, released last year, and it’s an aesthetic she adheres to on a pair of cover songs the Texas singer released today.

Jenkins interprets two Bruce Springsteen tracks off his 1980 double album The River, “Hungry Heart” and “Stolen Car.” The recordings, which premiered on Sirius XM’s Springsteen channel E Street Radio, find Jenkins embracing hushed tones for her versions. Gone are the boardwalk drumbeats of Springsteen’s original “Hungry Heart,” replaced with simple guitar and Jenkins’ dusky vocal. “Stolen Car” remains mostly true to Springsteen’s, both haunting and spare.

“I don’t do covers often, but when I do, it better be a damn good song,” Jenkins said in a statement. “‘Stolen Car’ and ‘Hungry Heart’ have been part of the soundtrack to my life, and I’m so excited to share my take on them. If you haven’t heard their creator singing these songs, do yourself a favor and go listen to Springsteen now.”

Jenkins, an intrepid, tireless touring artist, returns to Europe later this month for shows in Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K. She’ll play the Shaky Boots Festival, opposite Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, A Thousand Horses, and Whiskey Myers, in Atlanta in May.