Hear Lauren Alaina’s Uplifting New Song ‘The Other Side’

Lauren Alaina finds some peace in the wake of an acute loss in the new song “The Other Side,” written as a tribute to her late stepfather Sam Ramker. On Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, Alaina and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed a well-received routine to the song.

“Don’t you cry for me, I’m in God’s glory/I can see his face, it’s amazing,” sings Alaina, who co-wrote the song with Jon Nite and Zach Kale, as the song takes the shape of a conversation between one who’s gone and one who’s still living. It’s ultimately an uplifting number, with Alaina’s powerful voice bolstered by a gospel choir in the final stretch and a sense of joy about the reunion she’ll get to have with her loved ones in the afterlife.

“I wanted to create a song that did him justice,” said Alaina in a release. “He couldn’t hear me sing without crying because he was so proud of me… I wrote this song so that he can live on, and never be forgotten.”

Alaina, who released the single “Getting Good” in September, is currently in the Top Nine on the 28th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. In February 2020, she’ll return to the road with Blake Shelton as part of his Friends and Heroes Tour.