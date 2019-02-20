See Lauren Alaina’s Breezy ‘Ladies in the ’90s’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Lauren Alaina made her first appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, performing her current single “Ladies in the ’90s.” The song, penned by Alaina with Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge, is the singer’s first new music to follow her 2017 album Road Less Traveled.

In a square-shouldered dress and flanked by her bandmates, Alaina sings of growing up “on radio waves, when the ladies dominated.” In the chorus, she references Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” Britney Spears’ “Baby,” Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name,” TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.” Where her recorded version has a burbling, synthesized feel, Alaina’s live performance of “Ladies in the ’90s” gets a rousing rock edge on Late Night thanks to her live band.

In 2018, Alaina was named the ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year after a successful run of singles from Road Less Traveled. This year, she’s playing a supporting role on Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2019 Tour, which also includes John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins. The trek got underway Valentine’s Day in Oklahoma City and will make its next stop February 21st in Indianapolis.